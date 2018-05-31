Man who allegedly killed teen in Houston crash had been deported 3 times

KTRK-TV(HOUSTON) — The man accused of killing a teenage girl in a car accident in Houston had previously been deported from the United States three times, federal records show.

Edy Lopez-Hernandez, 27, was arrested after crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene Sunday.

He was later determined to be under the influence of unspecified narcotics when he was driving “at a high rate of speed” and crashed into the rear of another car, according to Houston police.

A 17-year-old girl in the back seat of the vehicle that he hit died on impact, police said in a statement about the crash on the evening of May 27.

Lopez-Hernandez, who is from Guatemala, got out of his car with his 2-year-old son and left the scene before being stopped by a witness who told him to go back to the scene, where he was taken into police custody, authorities said.

In addition to the teen who died in the crash, the 65-year-old male driver of that car was critically injured and transported to a hospital. Another passenger was injured but she is expected to recover from her injuries, according to police.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had deported Lopez-Hernandez three times prior to his arrest this week. The first of those deportations took place in 2010 followed by two tin 2011.

He has now been placed in an immigration detainer by ICE.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office confirmed to ABC News that it has filed four charges against Lopez-Hernandez in connection to the deadly crash: murder, two counts of intoxication assault, and one count of failure to stop and render aide.

Because Lopez-Hernandez had two prior offenses of illegal entry to the United States, the office said, his bond was set at $100,000.

