Man who fathered child with his daughter among 4 dead in murder-suicide: Police

iStock/Thinkstock(KNIGHTDALE, N.C.) — Police in three states are now putting the pieces together in a bizarre, tragic case where a man and his adopted daughter, Katie Pladl, who was charged with incest earlier this year after she had a baby with her biological father, were found dead Thursday. Katie’s 7-month-old baby was also found dead, police said.

The mother of Steven Pladl, the biological father, called police in Knightdale, North Carolina, to request a welfare check at his home, where the infant was found dead, according to Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

Police said they believe Steven Pladl then drove to Connecticut to confront his daughter Katie and her adoptive father, Anthony Busco.

“Mr. Pladl drove to that location for the specific purpose of making some confrontations,” Capps said. “There are details I want to keep guarded at this time.”

Busco, 56, and Katie Pladl, 20, were found dead of gunshot wounds in a truck in New Milford, Connecticut, police said.

Steven Pladl was found dead of a gunshot wound in Wingdale, New York, a couple miles from the Connecticut border, according to New York State Police. Police said his death is being investigated as a suicide.

North Carolina ABC affiliate WTVD reported in early February that Katie Pladl was adopted by Busco and his wife as a baby. Katie reconnected with her biological father when she was 18, and moved in with her biological parents in August 2016, WTVD reported.

Her biological parents legally separated three months later and Katie Pladl’s mother found out her biological daughter was pregnant with Steven’s child in May 2017, WTVD reported. The mother turned in Katie and Steven to police.

Steven and Katie Pladl were charged with incest with adult, adultery and contributing to delinquency in January, according to WTVD. The case was still outstanding.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.