Mandatory vaccines for some New York state-run hospital workers

iStock/Brianna Mancini

(NEW YORK) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced that all patient-facing health care workers in hospitals run by the state will be required to get vaccinated. He said, “There will be no testing option.”



Additionally, as of Labor Day, all state employees must either be vaccinated or get tested on a weekly basis.



Governor Cuomo said the decision was made due to the “dramatic action” needed to control a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the Delta variant. He said school districts in areas of high transmission should also consider taking a more aggressive approach.



“I understand the politics, but I understand if we don’t take the right actions, schools can become super-spreaders in September,” Cuomo said.



Calling on private sector businesses, Cumo said they should incentivize vaccinations by only allowing vaccinated people in.



75% of adults in New York state have been vaccinated.

