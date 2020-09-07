Manhunt on for 29-year-old suspected of shooting Georgia sheriff's deputy

amphotora/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A manhunt is on for a 29-year-old suspected of shooting a Georgia sheriff’s deputy early Monday.

Dalton Potter, a wanted Texas fugitive, was allegedly driving a stolen trailer when he was pulled over on a traffic stop, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020

Potter allegedly fired several times at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney, the state agency said.

Hackney was hit but wasn’t seriously hurt due to his ballistic vest, the GBI said.

Hackney and a fellow deputy returned fire, but Potter escaped and drove south on Interstate 75, the GBI said.

Whitfield County is about 30 miles southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Potter later crashed near the Whitfield County-Gordon County line. Potter, who is considered armed and dangerous, then fled into the woods on foot, the GBI said.

