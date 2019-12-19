ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

Marc Anthony's yacht goes up in flames in Miami

WFIN

Justin Lopez/iStock(MIAMI) — Marc Anthony’s 120-foot yacht went up in flames in Miami Wednesday night.

The massive blaze was reported at about 7:30 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Anthony was not on board and all crew members are safe, the singer’s publicist said.

It took two hours to control the inferno, according to officials.

