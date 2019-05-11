Marine killed, 6 others injured when vehicle rolled over during training exercise at Camp Pendleton

Getty Images (SAN DIEGO) — One Marine was killed and 6 others were injured when a light armored vehicle rolled over during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Thursday morning, a Marine officer confirmed to ABC News.

The fallen Marine was publicly identified on Friday evening, in a tweet issued from the U.S. Marines’ verified Twitter account.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of a member of our Marine Corps family,” the tweet said. “1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell, platoon commander, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, died during a training event on Camp Pendleton, May 9, 2019.”

A spokesman for the Marine Corps said that losses like McDowell are part and parcel of the kind of work the U.S. military does, but that each loss is as heartbreaking as the last and the next.

We are heartbroken at the loss of a member of our Marine Corps family. 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell, platoon commander, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, died during a training event on Camp Pendleton, May 9, 2019. Semper Fidelis, Brother. pic.twitter.com/08Lr27BWdF — U.S. Marines (@USMC) May 10, 2019

“Our operations are inherently dangerous and despite measures we take to mitigate risks, these things unfortunately happen,” said 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a media officer with the 1st Marine Division.

The incident occurred at the Camp Pendleton military base located north of San Diego.

The accident took place during a standard training protocol, Edinburgh said.

Military officials are investigating the incident and plan to identify the Marine killed on Friday, after family has been notified.

