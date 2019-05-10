Marine killed, six others injured in training exercise at Camp Pendleton
(CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.) — One Marine was killed and six others were injured when a light armored vehicle rolled over during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Thursday morning, a Marine officer confirmed to ABC News.
“Our operations are inherently dangerous and despite measures we take to mitigate risks, these things unfortunately happen,” said 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a media officer with the 1st Marine Division.
The incident occurred at the Camp Pendleton military base located north of San Diego.
The accident took place during a standard training protocol, Edinburgh said.
Military officials are investigating the incident and plan to identify the Marine killed on Friday, after family has been notified.
