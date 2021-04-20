Maryland officer charged with assaulting woman during 2020 traffic stop

kali9/iStock

(BLADENSBURG, Md.) — A Maryland police officer has been criminally charged for allegedly using excessive force and injuring a woman during a traffic stop last year.

Michael A. Luciotti, a nine-year veteran of the Bladensburg Police Department, was indicted Feb. 11 by the Prince George County Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office and arraigned Feb. 26 on second-degree assault and misconduct in office charges, police announced Monday.

An internal investigation was launched after a woman alleged Luciotti used excessive force during a traffic stop in February 2020. The department presented the findings of the investigation to the State’s Attorney’s office for criminal consideration in December.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed the citizen sustained facial and head injuries while in custody and in handcuffs,” the Bladensburg Police Department said in a press release.

At the time of the indictment, Luciotti was already on suspension on a separate personnel matter.

Officials said Luciotti was wearing a department-issued body camera during the stop, but that footage hasn’t been released.

Last week, on April 13, a Prince George’s County judge denied Luciotti’s motion to have the case dismissed, police said.

“As Chief of Police, it was deeply concerning to me after learning about the details of the complaint and then reviewing the body worn camera footage of the traffic stop. I demand that our officers respect the constitutional rights of every citizen. We will not tolerate mistreatment of any citizen of the community that we swore an oath to serve and protect,” Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said in a statement.

“The criminal process is underway and should serve as a sobering reminder that our officers are and will continue to be held to the highest standards of law and expectations of human dignity,” he added.

Luciotti remains on administrative suspension with pay pending the results of the criminal proceedings, the chief said. An internal administrative investigation will be completed after the criminal proceedings wrap up.

A lawyer for Luciotti declined ABC News’ request for comment.

