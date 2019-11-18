Mass shooting in Fresno backyard kills 4, injures 6; gunman at large

KFSN-TV(FRESNO, Calif.) — Four people were killed and six others were injured when a gunman burst into a Fresno backyard and sprayed bullets toward a family who gathered to watch football Sunday night, authorities said.

The gunman, who is at large, sneaked into the backyard of the home and opened fire just before 8 p.m. local time, according to Fresno, California, police.

Three people were found dead in the home’s backyard while a fourth died at the hospital.

The shooter was able to escape and police do not know his or her identity, authorities said. It is possible the shooter was known to the victims.

About 10 people were in the yard where the shooter fired, according to ABC Fresno station KFSN.

The suspect never entered the home, according to police, where about 35 people were gathered for the viewing party.

Children were at the home but none of them were hurt, authorities said.

The victims were between the ages of 25 and 30, police said.

Two victims are in critical condition and three are in critical but stable condition, hospital officials told KFSN.

Five people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Another person suffered a bullet graze wound.

Dozens of emergency vehicles converged on the scene in southeast Fresno, near the city’s airport. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) sent a team to help investigate.

