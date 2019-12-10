Massive gun battle breaks out in New Jersey

ABC News(JERSEY CITY, N.J.) — A gun battle has broken out in New Jersey after a Jersey City police officer was shot by two suspects at a cemetery, police said on Tuesday.

The officer was responding to a call of two suspects near a Jewish supermarket at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Dr. in Jersey City, police said.

When the officer arrived to the Bay View Cemetery, the suspects opened fire with long guns, police said.

At least one suspect then retreated to the supermarket and allegedly continued to fire at responding officers.

The other officers retreated, and at least one suspect remained barricaded inside the store, police said.

One person believed to have been inside the supermarket at the time was injured, police said. Up to four people were inside the store at the time.

Several SWAT officers on the scene were seen barricading behind cars as several gunshots went off in the neighborhood, video shows.

The heavy gunfire continued for more than an hour.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

Nearby schools have been placed on lockdown, according to New Jersey School District.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that the situaton “remains fluid.”

“Please keep the officers of the Jersey City Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they work to resolve the situation,” Grewal said. “We remain, as always, extraordinarily grateful for their service and their sacrifice.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has been briefed on the shootout, he said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown,” Murphy said.

President Donald Trump is also monitoring the situation, according to the White House.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



