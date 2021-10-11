Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak comes to an end

Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television

(LOS ANGELES) — Matt Amodio’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak has officially come to an end.

Amodio, 30, lost during the Oct. 11 episode after 38 straight wins, with new champion Jonathan Fisher besting him. In total, Amodio won $1,518,601 across 39 appearances, earning $5,600 in his final episode as reigning champion.

“I always wanted to be a ‘Jeopardy!’ champion, and I accomplished that,” he said in a statement.

“l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents,” Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D. candidate at Yale University, continued. “As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

Amodio has earned his place in the “Jeopardy!” history books. He holds the No. 2 spot in terms of all-time consecutive wins, bested only by Ken Jennings’ 74 straight wins. He also holds the No. 3 spot in terms of prize money won in terms of non-tournament play, with only James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700) ahead of him.

This isn’t the end of Amodio’s “Jeopardy!” journey, though. He will return in the next Tournament of Champions.

