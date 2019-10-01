Memorials held for the 58 victims of the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting

cmannphoto/iStock(LAS VEGAS) — The deadliest shooting in modern American history is being remembered Tuesday with memorial events from sunrise to sunset.

The lives of the 58 victims who were killed at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1, 2017, and the work of the first responders will be top of mind.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak spoke at a sunrise remembrance ceremony Tuesday, praising the support that the community used to lift each other up after the shooting.

“Our Las Vegas family showed its true colors like never before, to give blood, to give comfort, to give support, and to push through the next day and the next, and the one after that,” Sisolak said Tuesday morning.

Sisolak chaired the Clark County Commission and was elected to the governorship in 2018, assuming office earlier this year.

The official Twitter account of the City of Las Vegas shared a video showing news clips from the night of the shooting and the various memorials that were put up in its wake.

“A day that will forever define our community. And yet, we emerged #VegasStronger together #VegasStrong,” the caption of the tweet reads.

Carolyn Goodman, the mayor of Las Vegas, will be attending an evening memorial, where she will be reciting the names of the victims starting at the time of the shooting, 10:05 p.m.

“It’s a very simple, somber event,” Jace Radke, spokesperson for the mayor, told ABC News. “For each name, a candle is lit and a Las Vegas firefighter tolls a bell for each one.”

