Miami police searching for Brazen armed robbers caught on camera stealing jewelry, electronics

Miami Police Department(MIAMI) — Police officers in Miami are searching for brazen armed robbers who were caught in the act on surveillance video.

The video shows the victim putting his backpack in his trunk at about 1 a.m. Thursday when a car pulls up and two men get out from the passenger seat and back seat, the Miami Police Department said.

The robbers, both armed with guns, force the man to the ground.

As the victim lies face down on the ground, one robber holds a gun to his back and the other takes several bags out of the victim’s trunk.

“The suspects managed to make off with multiple bags containing the victim’s property, including jewelry, shoes and electronics,” the police department said in a news release.

Our Robbery Unit is investigating an armed robbery that took place yesterday, 12/20/18, at approx 1:03 a.m. in front of 2048 NW Miami Court, where a male victim was robbed of his personal belongings at gunpoint. If you have info, please call us at 305.603.6370. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/AWciO1TJmG — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 21, 2018

Police are searching for the getaway driver and the two armed men. Their car was described as a black Cadillac sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at (305) 603-6370.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.