Michael Cohen's early prison release over coronavirus concerns was rescinded: Sources

Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesBy VICTOR ORDONEZ, ABC News

(OTISVILLE, N.Y.) — President Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen will not be leaving prison to serve out the rest of his term in home confinement, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Two weeks ago, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) had notified Cohen that he would be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Cohen’s attorney Roger Adler told ABC News at the time.

Cohen is serving a 3-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York, where several staff and inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is scheduled for release in November 2021. Cohen would have been allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement.

It appears that other prisoners at Otisville who were granted home confinement have also lost those privileges, according to the sources. The BOP has not responded to requests for comment from ABC News.

Separately, on Thursday, Cohen received a letter from lawyers representing the Trump Organization demanding Cohen halt writing a “tell-all book” about his time working for the president, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Charles Harder, the attorney representing the company, writes that Cohen signed a non-disclosure agreement when he joined the Trump Organization and thus it would prohibit him from disclosing certain information about the president, his family and the company.

Harder did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News. Cohen’s attorney, Daniel Wolf, also did not respond to a request from ABC News.

