Michelle Obama, more stars share emotional tributes to Disney star Cameron Boyce

(NEW YORK) — A slew of emotional tributes from friends and former co-stars of late Disney star Cameron Boyce have come in since his passing on Saturday.

The 20-year-old’s sudden death was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing condition that has been identified by his family as epilepsy.

Late Disney actor spoke about leaving ‘behind something bigger than’ ourselves.

“I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce — on set, at the White House, and on a service project — enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart,” she wrote.

“Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans,” she added.

Obama guest starred on the Disney Channel show Jessie with Boyce in 2014.

Boyce shared the same photo of the pair in January 2018 in a birthday post to Obama. He wrote about his experiences with the former first lady in a lengthy caption.

“The one word I think best describes her is REAL,” Boyce wrote about Obama. He also shared some of his favorite moments with her.

“The first was from the time she was gracious enough to come on our show Jessie,” he said.

“Our set dec[orator] man had walked behind her in order in curl some balloon ribbons with a pair of scissors. Of course the secret service men that accompanied her were in between them in .5 seconds lol… to which she responded ‘Chilllllllll guys. He’s just doing his job!'”

Along with Obama, several of Boyce’s co-stars and close friends paid tribute to him on social media.

Dove Cameron, who starred with Boyce in Disney’s Descendants movies, posted a video message sharing special words about her friend.

“Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless edges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns,” she shared, moved to tears. “He would whisper the dance moves to me on live television when I didn’t know what I was doing or hold my hand quietly to communicate wordlessly when we both knew we were thinking the same thing.”

“He was magnanimous and arguably a true philanthropist at only 20, beloved by anyone who had been lucky enough to experience his light and indescribable energy,” she added. “Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being.”

Skai Jackson, Boyce’s Jessie co-star, called him “one of a kind” in her post.

“I am so happy that I got to spend almost every day with you on set, you gave the best hugs,” she wrote. “I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago.”

Jackson also shared a video of him singing “I’ll Be There.”

It’s been viewed more than 12 million times.

