Michigan school shooting: What we know about the victims

Alicia Llop/Getty Images

(OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich.) — A Michigan community is grieving after three students ages 14 to 17 were killed in a school shooting on Tuesday.

Eight others, seven students and one teacher, were shot at Oxford High School in Oxford Township. Some are critically hurt. The suspected gunman, a 15-year-old student, is in custody.

Here is what we know about the lives lost:

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Madisyn Baldwin, set to graduate this year, loved to read, write and draw, according to clickonDetroit.com.

She had already been accepted to some colleges, including with full scholarships, her family said, according to clickonDetroit.com.

Tate Myre, 16

Tate Myre was an honors student who was “beloved by all” and had a “bright future,” the Oxford football team said.

Myre had been on the school’s varsity football team since he was a freshman, the team said.

Myre died in a patrol car while deputies were taking him to a hospital, authorities said.

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.