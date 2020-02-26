Milwaukee police respond to active shooting near MillerCoors office building
(MILWAUKEE) — Police in Milwaukee have responded to an active shooting situation near a MillerCoors building.
The incident was unfolding in the area near the area of the 4000 block of West State Street, police said.
Milwaukee police said it was responding to a “critical incident” at the office buildings.
The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.