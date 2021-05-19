Minnesota 6-year-old struck by bullet while riding in car dies from injuries

kali9/iStock

(MINNEAPOLIS) — A 6-year-old girl struck by a bullet while riding in a vehicle earlier this week in Minneapolis has died.

The family of Aniya Allen told ABC Minneapolis affiliate KSTP on Wednesday that she passed away after struggling to recover from a shot to the head.

Another man walking near the shooting, near 35th and Penn avenues around 11 p.m. on Monday, also was struck by gunfire. He last was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing — no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

KG Wilson, Aniya’s grandfather and a community activist, told KSTP he went from “sadness to madness, I went from being sad to being angry and furious” and asked the shooter to come forward.

“There has been no call, ‘Hey, I apologize, it was an accident … or whatever to turn themselves in,” Wilson said. “You murdered our loved one … a 6-year-old baby, a precious little girl. You murdered her.”

A vigil for the girl was planned for later Wednesday evening.

Minneapolis police asking anyone with information to report it to them or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be anonymous.

