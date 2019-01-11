Missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs found alive after she was kidnapped, parents murdered

Barron County Sheriff’s Office(BARRON, Wisc.) — Missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was kidnapped after her parents were found murdered in their Wisconsin home, has been found alive, police say.

Jayme was located in Douglas County, Wisconsin, officials said.

A suspect has been taken into custody, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Police did not release any other details about the arrest or how Jayme was located.

Authorities have scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. on Friday to discuss the case.

“We want to thank the Douglas Co Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight. We also want to thank all the Law Enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help,” police said in a statement

Investigators believe Jayme was abducted Oct. 15 before dawn after her parents, James and Denise Closs, aged 56 and 46, were gunned down in their home in Barron.

Police responded to the house after a strange 911 call just before 1 a.m. local time when someone called 911 from Denise Closs’ cellphone, and the 911 dispatcher heard “a lot of yelling,” according to records from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department obtained by ABC News. The dispatcher called the number back but was unable to leave a voicemail.

More attempts were made, but the phone went unanswered. Authorities also tried calling the home’s landline but it was disconnected, records show.

When authorities responded to the home minutes later, they found the front door kicked in and the couple had been shot to death.

Jayme was believed to be home when they were killed but had been abducted by the time authorities arrived.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.