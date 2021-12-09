Missing 15-year-old Indiana girl may be in danger, police say

Courtesy Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept.

(INDIANAPOLIS) — Police in Indiana are asking the public to help find a missing 15-year-old girl who they said may be in danger.

Cabrini Stott was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 5, in the 5800 block of Village Plaza S. Dr. in Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said in a statement they believe Stott “may possibly be in danger,” but on Thursday a police spokesperson declined to provide more information.

Stott, a 10th grader at BELIEVE Circle City High School, was last at school on Friday, the school’s executive director, Kimberly Neal-Brannum, told ABC News.

Neal-Brannum said the teen has “a smile that’ll light up a room,” describing her as “smart, funny, charismatic, athletic, involved in school.”

“She’s a good volunteer. She does a lot of community service,” Neal-Brannum said. “She definitely is a good kid.”

Cabrini has black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons detectives at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

