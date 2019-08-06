Missing Florida hiker found dead beneath Maui waterfall

Maui Police Department(MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii) — The body of a hiker who had been missing for days was found over the weekend, police said.

Craig Pitt, 35, was found dead Saturday at the base of a waterfall in the Bamboo Forest hiking area in Maui County, police said.

Pitt, of Florida, had been missing last Wednesday.

Officials believe he was planning on hiking one of the trails along the nearby Hana Highway. His vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla, was found parked on the shoulder of the highway a day before his body was found.

Maui police and the fire department conducted a search of the Bamboo Forest area of Hana Highway — with the help of a police search dog and helicopter — on Saturday.

It was then that they found the body of a white male, which was later positively identified as Pitt.

It was not immediately clear how Pitt died. Police do not suspect foul play.

His family has been notified of his death.

