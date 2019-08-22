Missing New York City chef found dead

via New York Police Department(NEW YORK) — Andrea Zamperoni, the chef of a high-end New York City restaurant, has been found dead days after he went missing, police said.

Zamperoni, 33, a head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal, was found dead on Wednesday on the first floor of a hostel in Elmhurst, Queens, according to police.

His identity was confirmed by authorities on Thursday.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of the death, police said.

The circumstances leading to his death are under investigation.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, which appears suspicious, police sources said.

#Missing🚨 please help us find Andrea Zamperoni who was last seen leaving work on 8/17 at 10pm. He is 5’9”, 190lbs and resides in #Elmhurst If seen please call 9-1-1 @NYPDMissing @NYPDQueensNorth pic.twitter.com/EqW8w534iE — NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) August 21, 2019

No sign of Cipriani Head Chef Andrea Zamperoni for almost 4 days, last seen leaving his work Saturday night at Grand Central. “incredibly out of character, he was the one who would call right away, him and I communicate with everything,” says a co-worker @ABC7NY @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/nRBMqPIriX — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) August 22, 2019

The chef had been last seen leaving work at 10 p.m. on Saturday, New York City police said. He was reported missing by his coworkers.

Zamperoni moved to New York in April, according to ABC New York station WABC.

Cipriani Dolci general manager Fernando Dallorso told WABC that Zamperoni’s bank cards haven’t been used and his phone has been off for days.

