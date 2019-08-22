ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

Missing New York City chef found dead

WFIN

via New York Police Department(NEW YORK) — Andrea Zamperoni, the chef of a high-end New York City restaurant, has been found dead days after he went missing, police said.

Zamperoni, 33, a head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal, was found dead on Wednesday on the first floor of a hostel in Elmhurst, Queens, according to police.

His identity was confirmed by authorities on Thursday.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of the death, police said.

The circumstances leading to his death are under investigation.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, which appears suspicious, police sources said.

The chef had been last seen leaving work at 10 p.m. on Saturday, New York City police said. He was reported missing by his coworkers.

Zamperoni moved to New York in April, according to ABC New York station WABC.

Cipriani Dolci general manager Fernando Dallorso told WABC that Zamperoni’s bank cards haven’t been used and his phone has been off for days.

