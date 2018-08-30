Missing teen, coach found in Northern California

iStock/Thinkstock(STOCKTON, Calif.) — A week after a 16-year-old girl went missing with her former high school wrestling coach, the two were found together at a home in Stockton, California, the same town where the teen lives, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexus Arther, a junior at Franklin High School, is back with her family, while Phillip Maglaya, 25, a former volunteer wrestling coach at Franklin High School, is in custody, authorities said.

Alexus, who had been reported missing on Aug. 22, was believed to be in a “romantic relationship” with Maglaya, according to the sheriff’s office.

One day before the two were found, Alexus’ parents opened up to ABC News in an emotional interview.

“This is a father’s worst nightmare,” father Ron Arther said.

“We trusted him,” Iris Arther, Alexus’ mom, added of the coach.

