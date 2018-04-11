Missing teen girl found safe, man arrested

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — A missing teen girl has been found safe after she apparently disappeared with an older man, authorities in North Carolina said.

Amelia Hill is being returned to her family, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Earl Cunningham, 44, has been arrested and is being questioned by investigators. Further details were not immediately available.

Amelia was believed to have left home on her own, possibly after an argument with her parents, Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Capt. David Pruitt previously told ABC News.

“We want her to come home,” Amelia’s mother Stacy Hill told ABC News earlier today. “It doesn’t matter what’s going on or what she’s done. We just want her here.”

A girl believed to be the missing teen was then spotted with the unknown man at a Walmart in Randleman, North Carolina, on Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

The two people were at the Walmart between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and left the store in a four-door white Ford F-250 pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s not clear if the man in the photo is the man who was arrested.

