Missing woman's body found in tarp next to apparent makeshift coffin in San Bernardino

moodboard/Thinkstock(SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.) — The body of a missing Southern California woman was found wrapped in a blue tarp alongside a crude wooden box, authorities said.

Marlene Santellan, 34, of San Bernardino, had been reported missing for 11 days when her body was discovered at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, jutted against a chain-link fence under a tarp and next to a plywood box. Police believe the box may have been intended as a makeshift coffin, San Bernardino Police confirmed to ABC News station KABC.

Police confirmed later on Sunday that they were conducting a death investigation at the same address where the woman’s body was found.

Santellan leaves behind three daughters, one of them a two-month-old infant, according to KABC.

Her family had reported her missing 11 days ago, police told the station.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.