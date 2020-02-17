Mississippi getting more rain as residents endure 'historic, unprecedented' flooding

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A storm system moving across the country is set to dump even more rain on Mississippi, which is already enduring massive flooding.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency amid what he called “a historic, unprecedented flood.”

“Floodwaters have continued to rise. It will be days before we are out of the woods and waters start to recede, and the state and first responders are prepared,” he tweeted Sunday.

Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi, is forecast to crest Monday afternoon at 37.5 feet — the third highest crest ever recorded. The last time the river was this high was in 1983 when it reached 39.5 feet.

Reeves on Sunday urged residents to evacuate as boats helped stranded citizens and cars plunged underwater.

The pounding rain extends beyond Mississippi.

More than 10 inches of rain fell in parts of the South over the last week and a half, pushing many rivers over their banks.

Flood warnings continue for rivers across the South from Texas to the Carolinas. Some areas could get several more inches of rain.

