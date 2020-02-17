Mississippi getting more rain as residents endure 'unprecedented' flooding

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A storm system moving across the country is set to dump even more rain on Mississippi, which is already enduring massive flooding.

Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency amid what he called “a historic, unprecedented flood.”

Residents should anticipate more heavy rainfall — possibly one to two inches — on Monday night and Tuesday, the governor warned at a news conference Monday.

The water is expected to recede relatively quickly over the next two to three days, but as it recedes it’ll be fast-moving, the governor said.

“Do not walk or drive through floodwaters,” he stressed. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

There are no reports of injuries, Reeves said.

Pearl River in Jackson, Miss., crested at about 36.7 feet on Monday — its highest level in Jackson since 1983.

The river is forecast to stay roughly at this level through Monday night and then begin to recede on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Reeves urged residents to evacuate as boats helped stranded citizens and cars plunged underwater.

“If you were told to evacuate please heed these orders,” the governor said Monday. “This is not the time to run back to your house.”

Twenty-four people stayed at a Jackson shelter on Sunday night, the governor said, adding that more than 100 spaces are still available.

More than 156,000 sandbags have been distributed, the governor said.

The pounding rain extends beyond Mississippi. More than 10 inches of rain fell in parts of the South over the last week and a half, pushing many rivers over their banks.

Flood warnings continue for rivers across the South from Texas to the Carolinas. Some areas could get several more inches of rain.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.