Mom of woman found dismembered in park: ‘You will be dealt with for your sins’

NYPD(NEW YORK) — The grieving mother of a 26-year-old woman found dismembered in a Brooklyn park this week is speaking out, telling the unknown killer, “You will be dealt with for your sins.”

Brandy Odom’s torso was found in Canarsie Park Monday night, a police source said, while her arms and legs were later found Tuesday in the area.

Authorities are working to determine the motive, the source said.

“Everybody loved her,” the 26-year-old’s mother, Nicole Odom, told ABC station WABC in New York. “I can’t even see how one person would want to do this to her.”

She continued, “I can just imagine what kind of pain she probably could have been going through with such a vicious act.”

Nicole Odom said she last saw Brandy — who was living with a roommate in Queens — about a month ago when the 26-year-old scored an interview to become a school safety officer.

The distraught mother said she learned of the gruesome discovery while watching the news.

“Whoever did this to my daughter — I might not know who did it, the police might not know who did it, but the great God up above knows who did it,” Nicole Odom said. “And you will be dealt with for your sins that you caused.”

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for her death, the NYPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-8477.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.