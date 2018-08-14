More flooding possible in Northeast as stormy summer continues

ABC(NEW YORK) — It has been a rainy summer in the Northeast and the entire East Coast with more flash flooding possible Tuesday.

There was more flash flooding Monday as Jonestown, Pennsylvania, received 7.7 inches of rain , while the area around Brick, New Jersey, received 7.83 inches. The same areas saw flooding over the weekend.

A storm system and stationary front will continue to slowly meander into the Northeast through Tuesday and produce more rain. Flash flood watches continue to be in place for New York and Pennsylvania because of the threat.

With daytime heating, showers and thunderstorms will fire up again in the Northeast and some of them could be heavy at times and produce flash flooding.

Most areas won’t get a lot of additional rainfall but some could see another 2 inches of rain or more.

There is also a storm system moving through the central United States from the Southern Plains into the Midwest, over the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding.

A flash flood watch has been issued from Oklahoma to Arkansas because of heavy rain.

Western heat and fires

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week for the Northwest with temperatures near 100 degrees in Portland and into the 90s for Seattle.

Red flag warnings have been issued for erratic winds Tuesday for Oregon, California and Nevada.

The next couple of days will be hot for the Northwest but then a cooling trend will begin for the area.

For California and parts of Nevada, there will not be much of a break in the heat with temperatures staying near 100 degrees from Reno, Nevada, to Fresno, California.

