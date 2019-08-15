More record heat in the Southwest as storms target Plains

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The Southwest likely will roast again on Thursday as severe weather settles into the Plains.

Storms on Wednesday moved through the western Plains and Southeast, delivering damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.

In parts of South Carolina, as much as 5 inches of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours, with flooding north of Charleston. A local daycare facility had to be evacuated as wind gusts of up to 60 mph uprooted trees and knocked out power in Georgia as well. Baseball-sized hail was seen in Wyoming and Colorado.

Thursday’s strongest storms again will be in the Plains, with areas from the Dakotas down to Kansas possibly seeing damaging winds, hail or isolated tornadoes.

San Francisco on Wednesday reached a high of 94 degrees, shattering the city’s previous daily record of 85. Oakland also reached 94, also a record, and it was 100 in Napa.

In Arizona, Yuma tied a record high at 115.

Some areas of California desert could see 120 degrees on Thursday as Sacramento could reach 106.

