Mother arrested for allegedly using stun gun to wake son for Easter church service

(PHOENIX) — A mother in Arizona is in trouble after allegedly getting too overzealous in waking her son for Easter church service.

According to Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV-TV, the mother was arrested after she used a stun gun to wake her son for Sunday service.

Phoenix police say 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins “contact tazed her teenage son on the leg” in order to wake him.

“I said, ‘Get up! It’s Jesus’ Day!'” Dobbins told KNXV-TV.

Dobbins admits she was holding a Taser, but says she only flashed its lights and made it spark in order to warn her 16-year-old son.

“I made the noise with the Taser, but I did not tase my son.”

Phoenix police say they found two marks on the teen’s leg and took Dobbins into custody. Dobbins spent 12 hours in jail on Easter, KNXV-TV reported.

“He was like, ‘Mom, I’m calling the police.’ I said, ‘You can call the police, UPS, DPS, whoever you want to call,'” Dobbins told KNXV-TV. “Police were on the phone and I told the dispatcher, I told her, ‘You need to be with Jesus right now.'”

Police records show Dobbins was charged with one count of child abuse with intent to cause harm.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” said Dobbins.

