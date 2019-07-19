Mother-daughter pair who allegedly cut baby from teen mom's belly facing new charge

Kuzma/iStock(CHICAGO) — The mother-daughter duo accused of murdering a pregnant teen and cutting the baby from her body are now being charged in the death of the child.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was 9 months pregnant when she was killed, and the baby was cut from her body and taken to a nearby hospital, where it later died.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and Desiree Figueroa, 26, were already charged with the first-degree murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and on Thursday, prosecutors announced that they will be charging the pair with the murder of her baby boy as well, officials confirmed to ABC News.

Clarisa Figueroa allegedly passed the newborn off as her own when she brought the child to a Chicago hospital, authorities said. She is alleged to have gotten in touch with Ochoa-Lopez through Facebook after the teen responded to a post about free baby clothes.

The baby boy, which the family later named Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, was treated in the neonatal intensive care unit at a Chicago area hospital.

The child died in mid-June after more than seven weeks in the hospital.

Clarisa Figueroa’s 40-year-old boyfriend Piotr Bobak has been charged with helping to cover up the alleged crime.

Both women had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge against Ochoa-Lopez, ABC Chicago station WLS-TV reported.

They have not entered pleas on the new murder charges.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed that the new first degree murder charges were approved and both Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa appeared for a bail hearing Thursday and were denied bail.

They are due in court on the new charges on Aug. 6.

