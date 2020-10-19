Mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe

National Park ServiceBy IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — After being missing in Utah’s Zion National Park for 12 days, a 38-year-old mom was located by park rangers and reunited with her family Sunday.

Holly Courtier, an experienced hiker from California, was last seen on Oct. 6 when she was dropped off by a private shuttle bus at the park’s Grotto parking area.

She was supposed to be picked up that afternoon but never returned, according to park rangers.

Courtier’s daughter, Kailey Chambers, told KABC-TV that her mother had lost her job and was traveling to visit national parks.

Park rangers said Sunday that they located her after receiving a credible tip from a park visitor that they had seen Courtier at the park.

“We are overjoyed that she was found safe today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope,” Courtier’s family said in a statement. “We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

Courtier left the park with her family.

