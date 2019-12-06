'Multiple fatalities' in shootout following theft of UPS truck in Florida: Police

Richard_Lawrence_Photo/iStock(CORAL GABLES, Fla.) — Police have confirmed multiple fatalities in a shootout after suspects absconded with a UPS truck in Florida.

The incident began as an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Coral Gables, police said.

At least one store employee was injured. That person’s status is unknown.

The two suspects, police said, then carjacked a UPS truck, holding the driver hostage during police pursuit.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

