Multiple injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Diego

By MATT ZARRELL, ABC News

katifcam/iStock(SAN DIEGO) — Multiple people are injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in San Diego on Monday, police said.

The driver is currently detained and police are investigating. It is unknown if the incident was intentional or not.

The incident occurred near San Diego City College, ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV reported.

Multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.