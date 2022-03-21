‘Multiple’ people shot, one killed in Dallas, police say

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(DALLAS) — “Multiple” people were shot and one was killed Saturday night in Dallas, officials said.

“At this time, I can confirm one individual was shot and transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries,” the Dallas Police Department told ABC News. “Multiple individuals were also shot and injured during this incident. This is an active investigation and information is limited.”

Police said they responded at about midnight to the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard.

