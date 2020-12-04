Multiple US Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, one suspect killed

zocik/iStockBy ROSA SANCHEZ AARON KATERSKY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Two U.S. Marshals were injured in a shootout with a suspect in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, New York, Friday morning.

Shots were fired on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., police said.

The Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They are in stable condition, officials said.

One Marshal was shot in elbow and thigh. The other was shot in the leg, officials said.

A 9 mm Glock handgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Suspect Andre Sterling was shot and killed on-site, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Sterling, who was wanted for shooting a state trooper in Massachusetts on Nov. 20, was facing multiple charges including armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm, police said. He was also wanted in Wyoming for narcotics charges.

A second suspect involved in the shootout was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

