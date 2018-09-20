Multiple victims in Aberdeen shooting, suspect in custody: Sheriff

iStock/Thinkstock(ABERDEEN, Maryland) — Multiple people were killed this morning in northeast Maryland, authorities said Thursday.

Police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m., Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said at a news conference.

Gahler cautioned that the investigation was still preliminary but said “multiple” people had been killed and “multiple” people were injured.

The shooting occurred at Spesutia Road and Perryman Road in Aberdeen.

The lone suspect is in custody and in critical condition at a local hospital, Gahler said. The suspect used a handgun, he added.

“There is no additional threat to the community,” he noted.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the call.

The sheriff’s office said earlier that people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

