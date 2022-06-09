Multiple victims reported in shooting in Maryland: Sheriff
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images
(SMITHSBURG, Md.) — Multiple victims have been reported in a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
“The suspect is no longer a threat to the community,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Smithsburg is about 70 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
