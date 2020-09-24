NASA pledges to land 1st woman on moon by 2024

iStock/nathanphotoBY: SHANNON MCLELLAN

(HOUSTON) — It’s one small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind.

NASA gave an official update to their Artemis Plan this week, stating that they will land the first woman on the moon in 2024.

New suit. 🧑‍🚀 New tools. 🛠️ New mission. 🌙@NASA_Astronauts are preparing now for moonwalks planned for when we land the first woman and next man on the Moon — and they’re practicing underwater to evaluate how we’ll train for #Artemis missions. More: https://t.co/DPqGRKfmxH pic.twitter.com/hflHIWTbsj — Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) September 23, 2020

NASA plans to land the next man on the moon in the same mission. This will be the first time sending humans to the moon since the last Apollo lunar mission in 1972.

“We’re going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new a generation of explorers,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a press release. “As we build up a sustainable presence, we’re also building momentum toward those first human steps on the Red Planet.”

LIVE NOW: We are going to the Moon, and here’s how. Administrator @JimBridenstine and other senior leadership discuss our #Artemis Phase 1 plan to return humanity to lunar surface by 2024. 🎙️ Listen in: https://t.co/f1K1MFXFRn pic.twitter.com/18GNq62Elw — NASA (@NASA) September 21, 2020

NASA will launch their powerful new rocket, the Space Launch System, and the Orion spacecraft together from Kennedy Space Center in 2021 for two flight tests around the moon.

In addition to sending the first woman to the moon, the Artemis Plan will work to search for resources, such as water. Due to new landing technologies, astronauts will also be able to travel farther in order to explore new regions of the moon.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.