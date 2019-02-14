National News – ABC News Radio

How notorious serial killer Ted Bundy was able to escape from custody not just once, but twice

Infowars’ Alex Jones ordered to undergo sworn deposition in Sandy Hook lawsuit

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke beaten by inmates in prison: Report

Chicago PD locate 2 ‘persons of interest’ in alleged racist attack on Jussie Smollett

Family of hikers with a 3-year-old rescued after spending 28 hours in snow

Denver teachers strike ends with ‘historic’ deal

Parkland massacre one year later: Remembering the 17 victims

Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — After a killing spree that left young women in fear for their safety and authorities baffled, Ted Bundy had finally been captured.

During the 1970s, the notorious serial killer had murdered dozens of women on a rampage that took him across the Pacific Northwest and eventually to Florida.

But on Nov. 8, 1974, one woman was able to escape his grasp. Carol DaRonch, then 18, was at a shopping mall in Murray, Utah, when she was approached by Bundy, who was posing as a police officer.

Bundy told DaRonch someone had attempted to get into her car and asked her to come with him to the Murray Police Department to sign a complaint. The two drove off in Bundy’s Volkswagen Beetle, but he eventually pulled over and tried to put handcuffs on DaRonch.

DaRonch said Bundy managed to get one handcuff onto one of her wrists and threatened her with a gun. She jumped out of the car and flagged down a passing vehicle. An elderly couple drove her to the police station where she was able to give police a description of Bundy and his car.

On Aug. 16, 1975, Utah Highway Patrol trooper Bob Hayward was finishing his shift log when he saw a Volkswagen Beetle parked in front of a house where he knew two young women lived.

Hayward said he put his headlights on bright and Bundy took off. After being chased by Hayward, Bundy eventually pulled over, and Hayward began questioning Bundy about his car, where he found handcuffs, a ski mask and pantyhose with holes cut in it.

Hayward arrested Bundy and charged him with evading an officer and having possession of burglary tools. Bundy was later put into a police lineup, and though he made attempts to alter his appearance, DaRonch was able to identify him in the lineup as the man who attacked her.

Bundy was then arrested and charged with attempted criminal assault and aggravated kidnapping. After his trial in 1976, Bundy was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping and sentenced to minimum of one to a maximum of 15 years in a Utah state prison.

Ted Bundy jumps out of a window and into freedom

Meanwhile, detectives had found evidence linking Bundy to the Colorado murder of Caryn Campbell. In a search of his car, police found hairs, one of which was matched to Caryn Campbell, a 23-year-old nurse found murdered near Snowmass, Colorado, in February 1975, a month after she went missing while vacationing with her fiance at a ski resort.

Bundy was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Campbell. He was transferred from Utah to a jail in Aspen, Colorado, to stand trial.

Bundy was allowed to assist in his own defense, so he had the right to use the law library, which was located on the second floor of the same building as the Pitkin County Courthouse. The judge decreed that Bundy didn’t need to wear leg shackles or handcuffs, so he was allowed to walk freely into the courtroom and to the law library.

“Over the months, I had noticed a number of opportunities to just walk right out,” Bundy is heard later saying in a recording of a phone call with prison psychologist Dr. Al Carlisle. “I’d thought a great deal about escape, and I don’t know if I had the guts to do it, quite frankly.”

On June 7, 1977, Bundy finally took the opportunity while locked in the law library by sheriff’s deputies.

“The guard went outside for a smoke. The windows are open, and the fresh air is blowing through. And the sky was blue, and I said, ‘I’m ready to go,’ and walked to the window and jumped out,” Bundy told Carlisle. “Honest to god, I just got sick and tired of being locked up.”

Bundy jumped from the second-story window of the building and ran straight for the mountains.

“I had no plan. I had nobody helping me. I had no money. I had no nothing,” Bundy said to Carlisle of his escape.

About 10 minutes passed before anyone realized Bundy had escaped. Roadblocks were put up at both ends of Aspen, and the sheriff’s department searched each vehicle that left town.

Bundy fled into the mountains, where he broke into a cabin, staying for several days. Bundy eventually walked back into Aspen, where he stole a car that was unlocked and had the keys in the ignition. A deputy pulled over Bundy after spotting the car weaving along the road, and six days after his escape, Bundy was back in custody.

Ted Bundy makes his second daring escape



Bundy was then moved to the Garfield County Jail in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In his cell was a grate that was not secured. There was also a light fixture that was due to be welded but had not yet been in the time Bundy was behind bars.

In the months he spent at the jail, Bundy began losing weight.

“When I visited him in Glenwood, I noticed that he had lost a lot of weight,” John Henry Browne, Bundy’s former defense attorney, told “20/20.” “I’d say he’d lost 20 or 25 pounds. I would think this would’ve come to the attention of the jailers perhaps. Why is he doing this?”

Bundy carved an opening that was in the ceiling of his cell wider than it was so that he could fit through, and he arranged some law books and pillows to make it look like there was a body in his bed.

“He crawled through the ducting just like in a movie,” Browne said. On Dec. 30, 1977, Bundy came down into one of the jailer’s apartments, who wasn’t there, put on civilian clothes and escaped into the night.

Ted Bundy’s final stop

For a second time, Bundy had managed to escape from police custody in Colorado. After leaving the jail, he boarded a flight to Chicago, took a train to Ann Arbor, Michigan, drove south to Atlanta and got on a bus to Tallahassee, Florida.

Bundy was added to the list of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. It was in Florida where Bundy killed his final known victims, Margaret Bowman, 21, Lisa Levy, 20, and Kimberly Leach, 12.

On Feb. 15, 1978, more than a month after the murders of Bowman and Levy at Florida State University’s Chi Omega house and a week after abducting Kimberly from her junior high in Lake City, Florida, Bundy was arrested for the final time.

In Pensacola, Florida, at 1:30 a.m., an officer noticed a car loitering suspiciously. The officer ran the plates and discovered the orange Volkswagen was stolen. After a scuffle, Bundy was arrested but refused to identify himself. Once in custody, Bundy told officers he was an FSU student named Kenneth and gave them a stolen driver’s license.

After two days in custody, Bundy finally revealed his true identity to authorities.

In July 1979, Bundy was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Bowman and Levy, three counts of attempted murder in the first degree for attacking Karen Chandler, Cheryl Thomas and Kathy Kleiner. He was sentenced to death in the electric chair.

The following year, in February 1980, Bundy was convicted of kidnapping and first-degree murder for the death of Kimberly Leach and was again sentenced to death.

On Jan. 24, 1989, Bundy was strapped into the electric chair at Florida State Prison, and at 7:16 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

DNY59/iStock(FAIRFIELD, Conn.) — A superior court judge on Wednesday ordered Infowars host Alex Jones to undergo a sworn deposition as part of a defamation lawsuit brought against him by the families of some of those killed in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school in Connecticut.



Judge Barbara Bellis of the Fairfield Judicial District Superior Court ruled that the plaintiffs’ attorneys can depose Jones as well as three other defendants in the case for a total of 19 hours. The ruling comes one month after Bellis granted the families’ discovery requests, allowing them access to, among other things, Infowars’ internal marketing and financial documents.

Jones’ defense attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment Thursday.

The plaintiffs in the case include the immediate family members of four first-grade children and two educators who were among the 26 people shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012.

They allege that Jones, his Infowars website and other business entities and certain individuals connected to him “have persistently perpetuated a monstrous, unspeakable lie: that the Sandy Hook shooting was staged, and that the families who lost loved ones that day are actors who faked their relatives’ deaths,” according to the legal complaint, initially filed in May 2018.

“Jones is the chief amplifier for a group that has worked in concert to create and propagate loathsome, false narratives about the Sandy Hook shootings and its victims, and promote their harassment and abuse,” the complaint states.

“Jones has accused Sandy Hook families, who are readily identifiable, of faking their loved ones’ deaths, and insisted that the children killed that day are actually alive,” the complaint adds. “Jones has deliberately employed these false narratives about the Sandy Hook shooting, the victims, and their families as part of a marketing scheme that has brought him and his business entities tens of millions of dollars per year.”

Jones has sought to dismiss the defamation lawsuit, saying he “firmly believes” the mass shooting was not a hoax and that he is exercising his First Amendment rights by allowing others on his show to state their opinions that it didn’t happen.

“Plaintiffs suffered a horrible tragedy,” his defense attorney, Jay Wolman, wrote in a Nov. 21 motion to dismiss the lawsuit. “Alex Jones and Infowars are not responsible for this tragedy. To punish them for First Amendment protected speech on this matter of public concern will not bring back the lives lost.”

Gatsi/iStock(CHICAGO) — A former Chicago police officer convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of an African-American teenager he shot 16 times received a dose of prison justice just days after Illinois prosecutors moved to seek a harsher sentence for him, his wife said Thursday.

Jason Van Dyke was allegedly beaten by inmates at a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, where he was secretly moved to last week, his wife and his attorneys said during a news conference in Chicago.

Van Dyke, 40, was beaten in his cell by several inmates four hours after he was placed in a general population unit at the prison on Feb. 7, said Tammy Wendt, one of Van Dyke’s attorneys.

Wendt said a worker at the Connecticut prison called her on Wednesday to inform her that Van Dyke’s “safety is at risk.”

She said that during a conference call with his appellate attorneys, Van Dyke said he had been attacked by inmates in his cell and that he suffered facial and head injuries.

Van Dyke’s wife, Tiffany, said she fears for her husband’s life every waking minute. She said he has not been allowed to call her and she has not been permitted to visit him.

She said she hasn’t spoken to him since he was sentenced in January.

“They are punishing him for being who he is. Everybody said it from Day 1: This is a race issue. This is a gigantic race issue,” Tiffany Van Dyke said. “They put my husband in a setting to be harmed because of the fact he was a white man who harmed a black gentleman in the line of duty.”

Van Dyke had been held at a state prison in Illinois since he was sentenced on Jan. 19. His attorneys and family members were not made aware until two days ago that he was transferred into federal custody on Feb. 5 and sent to the low-security Connecticut penitentiary.

“My husband is a police officer. He is a stand-up man,” Tiffany Van Dyke said. “He has always been a stand-up human being. This has already finished. He’s had his trial. He was convicted. Everybody got what they wanted. They had my husband put away. All he wanted to do was melt to the background, do his time and come home to his family. Unfortunately, he is not being afforded that right.”

Wendt said she was informed of Van Dyke’s transfer to federal custody by an Illinois corrections official, who declined to explain the reason for the transfer.

While the prison is described as a minimum-security facility, Wendt said Van Dyke is housed in a unit with “gangbangers and violent criminals” on the last leg of their sentences.

“To put a police officer who has spent his entire career locking up bad guys in with these bad guys, it doesn’t take a genius to know that’s obviously going to get him in trouble,” Wendt said. “It’s unconscionable that this happened to him.”

Daniel Herbert, another one of Van Dyke’s attorneys, said he is in the process of demanding answers from state officials.

“He’s allowed to be safe in prison,” Herbert said. “The mentality out there seems to be that people won’t rest until he is either given a life sentence or killed in prison and that’s extremely unfortunate and it’s certainly not what our system is about.”

Wendt said that since the attack, Van Dyke has been placed in a segregated unit at the Connecticut prison, but is under lockdown 23 hours a day. She said he does have a cellmate.

“This is like Alcatraz with the old-time bars,” Wendt said of where Van Dyke is now being held. “But there are prisoners all over the unit.”

On Oct. 5, a Cook County Circuit Court jury found Van Dyke guilty on charges of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from the 2014 incident in which the former officer fired 16 shots at 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in a span of 15 seconds.

Video released of the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting showed McDonald was armed with a knife but the teen didn’t appear to be moving toward the police officers who responded when Van Dyke opened fire.

During his trial, Van Dyke testified that he believed McDonald was coming at him with a knife.

“We never lost eye contact. His eyes were bugging out of his face,” Van Dyke said. “His face was expressionless. He turned his torso towards me.”

He said he told McDonald to drop the knife but “he never dropped it.”

“My focus was just on that knife, and I just wanted him to get rid of that knife,” Van Dyke testified.

He was sentenced in January to less than seven years in prison.

Earlier this week, the Illinois state attorney general and a special prosecutor filed a petition with the state Supreme Court challenging a trial judge’s sentencing of Van Dyke.

Judge Vincent Gaughan’s sentencing of Van Dyke prompted outrage from McDonald’s family and community activists who saw it as far too lenient.

In their filing on Monday in what is called a “mandamus” petition, state Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahan argued that Gaughan erred in sentencing Van Dyke “solely on the second-degree murder conviction” and by declining to impose a sentence on the counts of aggravated battery.

Citing legal precedent, prosecutors argued that Gaughan should have been required to sentence Van Dyke on the 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. The former officer could have faced at least six years in prison on each charge, for a total of 96 years.

The move by prosecutors prompted Van Dyke’s attorneys to file an appeal of his conviction.

Tiffany Van Dyke said she wishes prosecutors would just let her husband do the time he was sentenced to.

“At the end of the day, I want my husband home,” she said Thursday, bursting into tears. “I want him to be safe. I don’t need people to go into his cell and attack him. The next time this could happen they could kill him. I cannot bury my husband.”

ABC News(CHICAGO) — Police in Chicago have identified and are questioning two “persons of interest” in an alleged racial attack on actor Jussie Smollett.

Neither of the individuals has been charged with any crime related to the alleged attack, and there is no evidence that they were involved in any attack on the actor, police said.

Chicago police used surveillance technology to track the movements of the two individuals using cameras, public transportation records, and corroborating information provided by Smollett, according to a spokesman.

“We know who they are and have brought them in for questioning,” a Chicago Police Department spokesman said on Friday.

Late last month, the “Empire” star told police he was brutally attacked in what authorities are calling a suspected hate crime.

He was subsequently hospitalized and released, local authorities said.

Smollett told police that the men also allegedly poured “an unknown chemical substance” on him, possibly bleach, and wrapped a rope around his neck, police said. The rope was still around Smollett’s neck when police spoke to him, officials said.

And while Chicago Police have told ABC News that Smollett is only being viewed as the victim in this investigation, the actor is still bothered by some chatter online that his story may have changed in any way.

In his first interview since police say he was attacked last month, the singer and actor said he was heartbroken when he found out that people questioned the details of his story.

“I have to acknowledge the lies, and the hate. And it feels like if I had said it was a Muslim, or a Mexican, or someone black, I feel like the doubters would have supported me much more. A lot more,” Smollett, 36, told ABC News’ Robin Roberts. “And that says a lot about the place that we are in our country right now.

“It’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth, you don’t even want to see the truth,” he added.

Smollett, who portrays a gay musician on Fox’s “Empire,” said the attack happened on Jan. 29, at around 2 a.m. as he was leaving a Subway restaurant in Chicago. He told police that two attackers gained his attention by yelling racial and homophobic slurs at him, according to an initial incident report.

He said the attackers put a noose around his neck, poured an unknown substance, likely bleach, on him and used their hands, feet and teeth as weapons in the assault, according to the report, which ABC News obtained last week via a Freedom of Information Act request. Smollett said the attackers also yelled, “This is MAGA country,” during the attack — a reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make American Great Again” slogan.

The singer said he sustained injuries to his clavicle bone and bruised ribs during the attack, but some still questioned if he made the story up.

“For me, the main thing was the idea that I somehow switched up my story, you know? And that somehow maybe I added a little extra trinket, you know, of the MAGA thing,” Smollett said. “I didn’t need to add anything like that. They called me a f—-, they called me a n—-. There’s no which way you cut it. I don’t need some MAGA hat as the cherry on top of some racist sundae.”

Smollett said earlier reporting by various media outlets claiming his attackers were wearing MAGA hats was inaccurate.

Others suggested that he may have lied in his explanation for being outside at 2 a.m. in sub-zero Chicago weather, but Smollett said “that’s ridiculous.”

“I’ve heard that it was a date gone bad, which I also resent that narrative,” he said.

“I’m not gonna go out and get a tuna sandwich and a salad to meet somebody. That’s ridiculous. And it’s offensive,” he added. Smollett also confirmed reports that he was initially reluctant to contact the police or handover his cellphone to help with the investigation.

“They wanted me to give my phone to the tech for three to four hours. I’m sorry but — I’m not gonna do that,” the singer said. “Because I have private pictures and videos and numbers: my partner’s number, my family’s number, my castmate’s number, my friends’ numbers, my private emails, my private songs, my private voice memos.”

“I don’t know what that’s gonna be, to hand over my phone for — and honestly, by then, inaccurate, false statements had already been put out there,” he added.

The musician said he’s hopeful that police will track down the suspects. He also believes the two potential persons of interest in a photo released by police in the days after the attack are the perpetrators.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that that’s them,” Smollett said. “Never did.”

But there’s no doubt in his mind that the attack was racially motivated.

“I could only go off of their words. I mean, who says, “f—– ‘Empire’ n—–,” “This is MAGA country, n—–,” ties a noose around your neck, and pours bleach on you? And this is just a friendly fight?” he asked. “It’s unbelievable to me that anything of this has come to this. That every single thing that I have done, every single thing that I have cooperated with, somehow has gotten twisted into being some bull that it’s not.”

Smollett decided to speak out so people could hear the “truth.”

“I think people need to hear the truth,” he said. “‘Cause everybody has their own idea. Some are healing and some are hurtful, but I just want young people, young members of the LGBTQ community — young, black children — to know how strong that they are.”



This is a developing story. Please come back often for more.

King County Sheriff’s Office(KINGS COUNTY, Wash.) — On Tuesday, a family of five, including a 3-year-old child, were rescued after being stuck in the snow for 28 hours after a hike in the frigid Washington winter.

Peter Browne and his family parked their truck at Dingford Creek Trailhead on Monday and hiked six miles to the Goldmyer Hot Springs area, according to a Facebook post by the King County Sheriff’s office, who helped conduct the rescue.

On Tuesday, King County Sheriff’s department received a 911 call from concerned family members saying that Browne and the others had not returned as planned. Sheriff’s department officials also said that there was “significant snowfall overnight which would have made driving out of that area in a vehicle nearly impossible.

The family spent more than 12 hours hiking in the snow — starting around noon on Monday and not returning to their truck until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning due to the deeping snow, Browne told with ABC Affiliate KOMO.

The hiking party included Browne, his wife, their 3-year-old niece Aryanna, Browne’s brother and his brother’s longtime girlfriend.

“The anxiety the whole time was just like, ‘is Aryanna going to be able to stay alive?’” Browne told KOMO.

He said he carried the child in his snowsuit to keep her warm.

“I could feel her heartbeat, she could feel mine, we’re very close, and it was – failure was not an option.”

After reaching their truck the family attempted to drive home but encountered a downed tree which they were able to cut up with a chainsaw and bypass before their truck eventually got stuck in a ditch.

“Our options were to get rescued,” Browne said. “And however that was going to happen, it was going to have to happen.”

At around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the King County Sheriff’s department and a county search and rescue team used a vehicle designed to travel through heavy snow called a Snowcat to reach and rescue the family.

Browne told KOMO that the family was in good spirits throughout the experience, and had plenty of food and multiple days of gas. But he said he regrets hiking with his niece in such poor weather conditions.

“Even if you’re capable, there are certain risks that are not worth taking,”

ogolne/iStock(DENVER) — Striking Denver public school teachers could be headed back to classrooms Thursday after reaching a “historic” deal with the school district to boost their pay.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association declared its three-day strike over and members are set to vote on whether to ratify the deal reached about 6 a.m. on Thursday with the Denver Public School District.

“This agreement is a win, plain and simple: for our students; for our educators; and for our communities,” union president Henry Roman, an elementary school teacher, said in a statement.

The tentative deal invests an additional $23 million in teacher pay, boosting the base salaries of Denver’s more than 5,600 educators by an average of 11.7 percent next year and providing cost of living increases in years two and three of the agreement, according to a statement on the Denver Public School District website.

The agreement also reforms the overall pay system for teachers to make it less reliable on pay-for-performance bonuses, which the union had called cumbersome and unreliable.

The deal creates a “20-step” salary schedule that will award teachers with higher pay for participating in professional development.

The agreement also reforms the so-called “ProComp” system for teachers who work in the highest-poverty schools and in hard-to-fill position by providing incentives of $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Details of the agreement are expected to be posted on the Denver Classroom Teachers Association website later Thursday.

“Teachers are expected to return to work in order to receive pay today,” the school district’s statement reads.

The agreement must be ratified by the entire union membership and approved by the Denver Board of Education.

“We’re very pleased to have reached this agreement that provides our educators with a fair, transparent, and highly competitive salary system,” the school district’s statement reads.

The agreement not only ends the first teachers’ strike in Denver in 25 years — it concludes 15 months of sometimes acrimonious negotiations.

Both sides of the labor negotiations hope the agreement will be enough to keep teachers from going to neighboring school districts to get a hike in pay. During the strike, union officials said the district had a teacher-turnover rate of more than 20 percent a year due to educators moving to other school districts to get a pay boost.

Roman said the deal “provides stability for students who, for the past ten years, have had their education disrupted by a compensation schedule that drove their teachers away from the district.”

Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association, praised teachers for “being brave and bold and for standing up for Denver students and our profession” in a statement.

“They have led the way for our entire state by bringing to the forefront our students’ need for qualified, committed, and caring educators that can afford to stay in the classroom and live in the communities where they teach,” Baca-Oehlert’s statement reads.

