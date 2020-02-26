National News – ABC News Radio

Mother arrested on false reporting charge as 15-month-old daughter remains missing

Man dies after being zipped into suitcase, girlfriend arrested

New proposal for income-based parking ticket fines in Boston

Winter storm marching across US, moving into Northeast late Wednesday

Suspect in mother, son double murder identified through genealogy databases

Major California refinery explosion, fire temporarily shuts down 405 Freeway

Grandfather charged in granddaughter’s cruise ship death accepts plea deal

2 cheetah cubs born via IVF for 1st time at Columbus Zoo

In NYC’s Central Park, rangers rush to save rare duck with injured beak

Singer Duffy says she was ‘raped and drugged and held captive’

FBI, NYPD raid New York office of company run by fashion executive Peter Nygard

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office(NEW YORK) — Authorities in Tennessee have arrested the teenage mother of a missing 15-month-old girl on a false reporting charge.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies took 18-year-old Megan “Maggie” Boswell into custody on Tuesday night and charged her with one count of false reports, after she allegedly gave investigators inaccurate information amid the desperate search for her young daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell, who was declared missing last week but was reportedly last seen by family members in December.

The mother, who has full custody of Evelyn, was cooperating with authorities but had provided detectives with “a number of conflicting statements” during the course of the investigation, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. A further inquiry revealed that some of the information she gave was “false,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy told reporters in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “And I’m serious when I say that. Every single time.”

The false statements have delayed and impeded the investigation, Cassidy added.

The young woman is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear whether she has obtained a lawyer.

Evelyn’s father, Ethan Perry, who is on active duty in the U.S. military, stationed in another state, has been cooperating with police.

The sheriff’s office continues to work alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI to find Evelyn, who became the subject of a statewide Amber Alert issued on Feb. 19. Investigators have received more than 500 tips, but none have produced any credible sightings regarding the toddler’s whereabouts so far.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Dec. 26 is listed as the date Evelyn was last seen; however, her mother, along with others connected to the little girl, have allegedly given conflicting dates. Cassidy said he is considering the date Evelyn was last seen to be based on when a babysitter last saw her, which was Dec. 10 or 11.

It’s unknown why it took so long to report the child missing.

Authorities have followed up on more than 500 tips and are currently treating the investigation as if Evelyn is still alive, Cassidy said.

Last Friday, authorities located a vehicle in North Carolina’s Wilkes County that they were searching for and two individuals inside whom they wanted to speak with about the case. Angela Boswell, 42, and her 33-year-old boyfriend, William McCloud, who are both Tennessee residents, were questioned as part of the ongoing investigation and are currently being held on charges unrelated to Evelyn’s disappearance, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Angela Boswell is Evelyn’s grandmother, according to Johnson City, Tennessee, ABC affiliate WJHL.

The couple were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, as the vehicle they were traveling in had been reported stolen, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear whether either have obtained legal representation.

Evelyn, who is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit with pink shoes and a pink bow in her hair. She is about two feet tall and weighs 28 pounds, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.



Anyone with information regarding Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office(WINTER PARK, Fla.) — A woman in Florida has been arrested in the death of her boyfriend after she allegedly zipped him into a suitcase and left him there for hours, authorities said.

Sarah Boone, 42, called authorities Monday afternoon to report that her boyfriend, 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., was dead at her Winter Park home, according to the arrest affidavit. Boone said they were playing hide-and-seek when the couple “jokingly thought it would be funny if Jorge got in the suitcase,” and Boone zipped him inside.

Boone said they had been drinking alcohol that night, the affidavit said. She said she then “went upstairs and passed out in her bed.”

Boone said she woke up around 11 a.m. when her phone rang multiple times, the affidavit said.

When Boone went downstairs and didn’t see her boyfriend anywhere, she “realized that he was possibly still inside the suitcase,” the affidavit said. Boone unzipped the suitcase and found Torres unresponsive and not breathing.

When deputies responded to her 911 call, Torres was found lying by the front door near a blue suitcase, the affidavit said. He had a small laceration on his lip and apparent bruising around his eye. Torres was declared dead around 1 p.m.

As authorities investigated, they recovered video from Boone’s phone in which Torres was repeatedly yelling out Boone’s name, the affidavit said.

Torres was seen on the video pushing on the suitcase, trying to escape, according to the affidavit.

In the video, according to the affidavit, Boone said to Torres, “For everything you’ve done to me,” then laughed and said, “F— you. Stupid.”

Torres repeatedly called out his girlfriend’s name, and told her, ‘I can’t f—— breathe, seriously,” the video showed, according to the affidavit. When Torres repeatedly told Boone he couldn’t breathe, Boone replied, “That’s what I feel like when you cheat on me … You should probably shut the f— up.”

Bonne was booked on Wednesday for second-degree murder. She does not yet have an attorney or a court date.

iStock/Thinkstock(BOSTON) — A new proposal on the docket in Boston on Wednesday could determine how much residents pay for parking tickets.

The Boston City Council will meet at noon today to discuss new legislation which will include a hearing order for potential income-adjusted fines on parking violations.

Recently elected city councilor at-large Julia Mejia filed the hearing order on Monday and has been vocal about the idea on Twitter.

“I am introducing legislation on income-adjusting parking tickets so low-income families don’t have to decide between paying a parking ticket or putting food on their table,” she wrote.

The hearing order cited that in 2018, the city of Boston issued “over 1.38 million parking tickets, collecting over $61.3 million.”

It also stated that in the same year, changes were made to the pricing structure for a number of parking violations such as the fine for “overstaying the meter” which increased from $25 to $40.

Mejia’s hearing order noted a study from the Greater Boston Food Bank, which found that “food insecure individuals in Eastern Massachusetts now face an average weekly budget shortfall of $21.21 per person.”

The legislation also stated that “30% of Bostonians in the lowest income bracket are in ‘car dependent neighborhoods'” in an attempt to highlight the intersection of transportation and economic empowerment.

Currently, parking tickets in Boston range from $15 to $120 and can increase due to fines if a violation is paid late, according to ABC News Boston affiliate WCVB.

ABC News(NEW YORK) — As a winter storm moves across the country, more than 2 feet of snow fell in western South Dakota, and more than a foot in central Kansas.

Just a few inches so far have accumulated in Detroit and up to 1 inch fell in Chicago, but more is on the way as the storm moves into the Northeast.

From Missouri to Maine, 13 states are on alert for heavy snow Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, the center of the winter storm is moving through the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes with snow on the western and northern side from the Plains to New England.

The storm system will move into the Northeast Wednesday evening with heavy rain moving up the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to New York City and Boston by Thursday morning.

On the cold side of this storm, snow will continue all day Wednesday in Michigan, including Detroit, and also in parts of Indiana and Ohio.

There could even be a few snowflakes mixed in with rain as far south as Tennessee and also in North Carolina.

By Thursday morning, the storm slowly moves through the Northeast, bringing very heavy rain to eastern New England with snow further inland from western New York into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Also, gusty winds are forecast behind the storm from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia and New York City Thursday. Those cities could see some delays at the major hubs due to gusty winds.

Snowfall totals will be the greatest from Michigan to western New York and into northern New England, where 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible.

In western New York, behind the storm, as the cold wind moves over the unfrozen Great Lakes, lake effect snow could produce additional 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office(NEW YORK) — A man was arrested this week in the double slaying of an 85-year-old woman and her son — and authorities say they found the suspect through DNA and genealogy databases.

Patricia Wilson, 85, and her son Robert Wilson, 64, were found dead in their home in Sycamore, Illinois, in August 2016, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wilsons were killed from blunt force trauma in a “horrific and unprovoked act of violence,” DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Andy Sullivan said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The arrested suspect, 51-year-old Jonathan Hurst, had no known connection the Wilsons or the Sycamore area, Sullivan said.

Authorities believe Hurst acted alone to commit the “random act of violence,” Sullivan said.

When authorities began to investigate and search for a suspect, they discovered “a significant amount of physical evidence,” Sullivan said.

A DNA profile was obtained from the crime scene, which helped eliminate several persons of interest, Sullivan said.

Then Sullivan said investigators turned to Parabon NanoLabs, a company that’s cracked dozens of cold cases by using genetic genealogy.

Through genetic genealogy, an unknown killer’s DNA from a crime scene can be identified through his or her family members, who voluntarily submit their DNA to a genealogy database. This allows police to create a much larger family tree than using law enforcement databases like the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

To crack the Wilson case, investigators and Parabon analysts took the DNA from the crime scene and entered it to public genealogy databases to try to narrow down possible suspects. The analysts built a family tree based on that DNA, which led to Hurst, Sullivan said.

Cellphone records and other evidence confirmed Hurst was near the victims’ home on the day of the crime, Sullivan said.

A car was stolen from the victims’ home and later recovered in Chicago, near where Hurst lived, Sullivan said.

Hurst, who formerly lived in Chicago and now lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested at his home on Monday, Sullivan said. Hurst is awaiting extradition to Illinois to face two counts of first-degree murder, Sullivan said.

If convicted on both counts, Hurst faces a mandatory life sentence, DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato said.

MattGush/iStock(CARSON, Calif.) — A major refinery fire in Carson, California, temporarily shut down the 405 Freeway in both directions late Tuesday night.

The thick smoke and flames could be seen from miles away as the plumes of smoke were hundreds of feet into the air.

The fire started after an explosion around 11 p.m. local time in a cooling tower at the Marathon Refinery, according to the Los Angels County Fire Department.

Authorities said Marathon personnel are “keeping flames in check” while they work to depressurize the system.

Flames shut down the freeway for less than an hour before officials reopened the interstate.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire and refinery officials said on-site monitors had not reported any harmful products in the air “emanating” from the facility as a result of the fire.

The Marathon Refinery, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV, is believed to be the largest refinery on the West coast. It processes around 360,000 barrels per day, the station reported.

Family Photo via Atty Michael Winkleman(NEW YORK) — The grandfather accused of dropping his granddaughter from an 11th floor window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year is accepting a plea deal.

Salvatore Anello had lifted his 18-month-old granddaughter Chloe Wiegand onto a wood railing on the Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas when the toddler fell to her death.

Defense attorney Jose Perez told ABC News last week that Anello didn’t want a plea deal, saying, “He is firm that he is innocent.”

Anello, however, agreed to change his plea to guilty to put the matter to rest, attorney Michael Winkleman said.

“This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety,” Winkleman said.

Chloe, who was traveling with her parents from their home in Indiana, was with her grandfather in the children’s water park play area when her grandfather placed her on the wood railing, which was in front of a wall of glass windows, according to Winkleman.

Winkleman said the grandfather put Chloe on the railing thinking she’d bang on the glass. However, the window was open and she was “gone,” Winkleman said in July, calling Chloe’s death a “tragic accident that was preventable.”

The family wants to raise awareness of the need for all common carriers to adhere to window fall prevention laws to prevent similar falls, Winkleman said.

tracielouise/iStock(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Two cheetah cubs have been born via in vitro fertilization to a surrogate mother for the first time ever at the Columbus Zoo.

The cubs, one male and one female, and their surrogate mother, Izzy, are doing well after the birth on Feb. 19, the zoo’s vice president of animal health, Dr. Randy Junge, and president and CEO, Tom Stalf, told ABC News.

Izzy, a first-time mother, is providing “great care” to the cubs, according to the zoo. They are being monitored closely through a remote camera 24 hours a day, Stalf said.

While the cubs’ biological mother is 9-year-old Kibibi, they were born via surrogate because cheetahs’ ability to reproduce after the age of 8 declines significantly.

“The assumption was, as an older female, she would be less likely to carry a pregnancy to completion,” Junge said.

Kibibi was chosen as their biological mother because her bloodline is “already well represented in the genetic registry, according to the zoo.”

The cubs are “doing great” and continuing to gain weight, Stalf said.

Currently, the male cub weighs 480 grams, roughly 1 pound, and the female weighs 350 grams, according to the zoo. They have not yet been named.

Their eyes, ears, mouth and heartbeat were checked during a brief exam on Monday, Junge said, adding that “everything looks good.”

It will be a few months before they will be displayed at the zoo’s cheetah exhibit.

The cubs’ birth was a result of careful planning between the Columbus Zoo, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas.

The IVF procedure began in November when Kibibi and her sister, Bella, first began receiving hormone injections to stimulate follicle development. Once the eggs were extracted, they were fertilized using thawed semen from the cubs’ father, a 3-year-old named Slash from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, and an ultrasound in December revealed that Izzy was pregnant with two fetuses.

The procedure had been attempted twice before but was not successful until the third try, Junge said.

Izzy and Kibibi are two of the zoo’s “ambassador cheetahs” and have formed “extremely close bonds” with their caretakers, allowing them to perform ultrasounds, x-rays and other medical procedures when needed, according to the zoo.

Cheetahs are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. There are only about 7,000 cheetahs left in the world.

Jason Ahistus, Fossil Rim Wildlife Center Carnivore Curator, described the accomplishment as a “big win for the cheetah.”

“It really opens the door to many new opportunities that can help the global cheetah population,” Ahistus said in a statement.

Courtesy of Brad Kane(NEW YORK) — The race is on to find a rare duck who was spotted in Central Park with a piece of plastic stuck between its beak.

Veteran bird watcher Brad Kane took a picture of the female Common Merganser, which is not common to the park, swimming in the park’s lake and posted it on Twitter Saturday. Kane noticed what appeared to be either a rubber band or a piece of plastic that was stuck between its beak and neck.

Kane told ABC News this is extremely dangerous for the bird because the plastic prevents it from eating and diving for food.

“It’s almost like a bridle and preventing it from closing its mouth. It’s a fish-eating bird so if it can’t dive it can’t eat,” he said. “It’s awful. It means it’s going through a long and painful suffering.”

After Kane’s photo went viral, park rangers searched the pond Monday and Tuesday for the duck, but as of Tuesday evening they had found no sign of it.

In the duck’s current condition it’s still able to fly and swim, according to Megan Moriarty, a spokeswoman for the New York City Parks Department.

“The goal is to rescue the bird, remove the plastic, and transport the animal to the Wild Bird Fund so they can assess its overall health,” she said in a statement.

The Parks Department is urging anyone who spots the bird to call park rangers at 212-360-2774.

This weekend, New York state will institute a ban on plastic bags at all grocery stores in an attempt to curb the amount of plastic in the environment. Kane said the ban is beneficial for the city’s wildlife and would prevent incidents like this.

“No one likes to see nature suffer, and that is indeed what’s happening to this bird,” he said. “It brings home the message of how dangerous plastic is to wildlife.”

Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Welsh singer/songwriter Duffy, best known her 2008 hit, “Mercy,” largely disappeared from the spotlight for the past decade, and in a candid Instagram post Tuesday she explained why.

Duffy, whose full name is Aimee Anne Duffy, shared that she was “raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” but is “ok and safe now.”

She did not share when or where the alleged incidents took place, but said she’d be answering questions in a “spoken interview” in the coming weeks.

A representative for her label did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine,” Duffy wrote. “You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.”

Duffy, 35, last released a studio album, “Endlessly,” in 2010. She shared that she decided to go public with her story after finding it “amazing” to discuss it with a journalist who’d reached out.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter,” she shared. “Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk.”

