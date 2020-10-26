Navy identifies flying instructor and student killed in military plane crash

Mc3 Ty C. Connors/U.S. NavyBy MATT SEYLER, ABC News

(FOLEY, Ala.) — A Navy flying instructor and Coast Guard student were identified by officials on Sunday as the service members killed in a military plane crash in Alabama on Friday.

Navy instructor pilot Lt. Rhiannon Ross, 30, was on a routine training flight out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, with her student, Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, 24, when their Navy T-6B Texan II trainer aircraft crashed in a residential area of Foley, Alabama, according to Navy officials.

Ross was from Wixom, Michigan. Garrett was from Weddington, North Carolina.

“Their spirit, friendship, and devotion to their country will not be forgotten,” the Navy statement said.

While Navy and local police officials confirmed there were no civilians injured, the accident caused serious damage to a house and several vehicles, Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told Birmingham ABC affiliate WBMA-TV.

“This is something we don’t see every day,” he said.

The Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft can be controlled from either of its two seats, both of which are capable of ejecting in emergencies. Officials have not confirmed the cause of Friday’s crash, but say the incident is being investigated.

“Local and Navy emergency personnel responded to the scene to secure the area and ensure the safety of the local community,” the Navy said in a statement Sunday, adding that it is working with local authorities in the investigation.

Prior to Friday’s crash, it had been more than a year since the Navy’s last deadly aircraft incident, Naval Air Forces spokesman Cmdr. Zach Harrell told ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.