Navy to relieve captain of aircraft carrier over leak of letter to leadership: Source

US Navy(NEW YORK) — A U.S. official confirms that the captain of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, will be relieved of duty for leaking his letter that requested that most of his ship’s crew of 5,000 be taken off the ship to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The announcement will be made shortly by Thomas Modly, the acting secretary of the Navy and Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations.

Capt. Brett Crozier wrote the letter to Navy leadership and Wednesday they said he would not be disciplined for having expressed his concerns through the chain of command.

However, Modly left the door open for discipline if it was proven that Crozier had leaked the letter himself.

The U.S. official told ABC News that an investigation determined he had leaked the letter to the San Francisco Examiner.

