New severe weather threat takes aim at central and eastern US

By DANIEL MANZO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Another severe weather event will occur this weekend across parts of the Midwest, South and eastern U.S. This comes just a couple days after a tornado outbreak brought at least 23 reported tornadoes to parts of the South, in some cases causing catastrophic damage. At least six people died in the storms.

A part of that same storm that brought the tornado outbreak brought very strong winds across parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast on Friday. Also, a confirmed EF-1 tornado with winds of 110 mph touched down near Middlebury, Vermont. The National Weather Service is reporting that the tornado injured two people.

A few thunderstorms are already popping up Saturday morning across parts of Arkansas and Tennessee. However, as a larger storm system moves toward the region, numerous severe thunderstorms will develop later on Saturday.

The severe risk area Saturday stretches from northeast Texas to southern Indiana. There is an enhanced risk for severe weather across Arkansas to Tennessee. In this risk area, strong tornadoes will be possible.

Elsewhere, the main threat is widespread damaging winds and large hail.

ABC News

There is also a flash flood watch for part of this region from Arkansas to Tennessee. Locally 2 to 3 inches of rain will be possible in slow-moving thunderstorms, especially across parts of Tennessee.

The severe threat will push towards the East Coast on Sunday. The severe risk region is rather large, stretching from northern Georgia to Delaware. The most intense storms will likely form in eastern North Carolina up through the Delmarva Peninsula.

The main threats will be damaging winds, large hail and possibly brief tornadoes.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.