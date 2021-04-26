New storm brings fire danger, strong winds, snow and possible tornadoes

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — After a wild weekend of weather and tornadoes, a new storm is bringing a threat for fire danger, heavy snow and severe weather from California to Texas.

Ahead of the new storm, gusty winds and low humidity has brought wildfires to Kingman, Arizona, where 200 homes have already been evacuated.

As the storm moves east, heavy snow is expected from California to the Colorado mountains where more than a foot of snow is possible.

Critical fire conditions are expected Monday from eastern Arizona to South Dakota where winds could gust up to 65 mph and relative humidity could be as low as 5%.

This same storm system that brought all the winds to the Southwest will move into the Plains and parts of the South with more tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail threats on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Northeast and the Midwest are getting ready for the warmest air of the season with a taste of summer temperatures this week.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid 80s from Chicago to New York City this week.

