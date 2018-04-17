New storm moving across country with snow, gusty winds

ABC News.(NEW YORK) — As one storm moves out of the Northeast, a new storm is already hitting the West Coast hard with hail in the San Francisco Bay area, snow in the mountains and gusty winds. Now the storm is moving east.

Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories are in place for more snow in the already hard-hit Midwest.

The storm is moving out of California on Tuesday and moving into the Rockies, bringing damaging winds for the Southwest and snow in the mountains.

By Wednesday morning, the storm system will move into the Midwest, bringing a swath of heavy, wet April snow from the Dakotas into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Chicago and Milwaukee will see some snow falling by the Wednesday evening rush as the storm system moves farther east. The heaviest snow accumulations will be north of Chicago.

On Thursday morning, the storm system moves into the Northeast. It will bring snow to northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, upstate New York and into New England. Gusty winds and rainy, chilly conditions are expected from New York City to Boston.

The heaviest snow will be in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, where up to 8 inches could accumulate through Wednesday.

Several inches of snow are also possible Thursday in inland portions of the Northeast from western Pennsylvania into upstate New York and New England. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.