New storm to bring possible severe weather toward South, Midwest

DBenitostock/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — It was a wild weekend along the East Coast, which had record high temperatures on Saturday and then up to a half-foot of snow in some areas on Sunday.

Bitter cold followed the snow to the region Monday where wind chills reached the single digits and even below zero for parts of the Northeast.

The freezing temperatures will last into Tuesday and then things will begin to warm up.

By mid-week, the attention will turn to a new storm moving from the west, with severe weather possible in the South from Texas Louisiana.

Damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible on Wednesday into Thursday from Dallas to Birmingham, Alabama. To the north, an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected from Oklahoma to Indiana as well.

Snow is expected from Colorado to Michigan, which had up to a foot of snow already this week.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.