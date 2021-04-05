New storm to bring severe weather to Central and Southern US, record heat for millions

ABC NewsBy Max Golembo, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A new storm system is moving from the Rockies into the Plains and the South on Monday through Wednesday with damaging winds, large hail and tornado threats.

Severe weather is expected on Monday for the Upper Midwest in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin where damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat.

On Tuesday, another storm will move out of the Rockies and dive south into the southern Plains and parts of the Deep South with a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

On Tuesday the threat for these damaging storms will be for Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri and on Wednesday the threat moves into Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, its hot, windy and dry ahead and south of the storm systems.

Elsewhere, several brush fires broke out because of these dry windy conditions and there were two brush fires outside of Los Angeles in Simi Valley on Sunday.

Also, several brush fires broke out just outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin early in the holiday weekend with some evacuations in effect at the time.

Winds gusted to near 70 mph in the Plains on Sunday producing dangerous fire conditions.

Also, dozens of record highs were broken Sunday including Phoenix which reached 98. Denver hit 80, Rochester in Minnesota peaked at 81 and Valentine, Nebraska, made it to 89 — the warmest temp ever recorded this early in the season.

On Monday, 11 states from California to Vermont are under red flag warnings and wind alerts as low humidity, gusty winds and bone-dry conditions will produce critical fire danger in these areas.

Additionally, more record highs are possible Monday, especially in the Central U.S. with temperatures in the 80s possible all the way to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

