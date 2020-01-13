New storms on the way for the West

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Weekend storms brought 700 damaging storm reports, including 19 reported tornadoes from Texas to Virginia.

People across the country are still cleaning up from this storm while several new storms are already slamming the West. Ten states in the West are under multiple alerts Monday morning.

A western storm has already been hitting Seattle hard overnight with snow which has caused accidents, spinouts and power outages.

This storm is not the end, however, and there is more on the way for the rest of the week.

Yet another storm will move into the West on Wednesday bringing more heavy snow and heavy rain.

By Wednesday night, the storm will reach the San Francisco Bay area with heavy rain and it is expected to hit Los Angeles by Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain is also expected for coastal Oregon and the California coast, especially in the middle to the end of the week.

Dozens of record highs were smashed across the East Coast this past weekend from Florida to Maine.

Several cities hit all-time January record highs, where Boston reached 74 degrees and Naples, Florida, hit near 90 degrees.

The heat is over for the Northeast and temperatures are closer to normal Monday morning but parts of the Southeast remain very warm for this time of the year with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

